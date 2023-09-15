“To do this, we took a deep dive into the feel of each region and reflected it in the graphics, creating areas that look and feel very different from each other. Additionally, we designed unique chocobos for each region , equipped with their own abilities (for example, mountain chocobos can climb rock faces and sky chocobos can fly, etc.). I hope players have a lot of fun with this aspect of exploration!”

Hamaguchi said the team has emphasized exploration and wanted to “create the feeling of being on a journey as you explore the world in search of evidence of Sephiroth’s whereabouts. Since Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will take players to various locations around the world, we needed to recreate the massive map of the world of Final Fantasy 7 that also incorporated places such as cities and dungeons into it.”

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a release date (February 29, 2024) and many players are already making room in their schedules to dedicate some time to the Square Enix game. But exactly how long will the new role-playing game keep us engaged? According to what director Naoki Hamaguchi indicated, they will be needed “nearly 100 hours” to complete the adventure .

The content division of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Mountain chocobos allow you to climb walls in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

As for the world map, Hamaguchi says it’s “vast and expansive,” so much so that some locations don’t appear in the main story. “In terms of volume, the amount of secondary content in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is almost double that of the main missions“.

“Players who want to enjoy the setting of Final Fantasy 7 on an even deeper level can explore all corners of the worlddiscovering many different and exciting experiences, such as new stories, battles and mini-games to play.”

It is also confirmed that you will be able to return to the regions already explored even if the main mission will have taken us to new areas. Let’s remember that the Remake instead made us move from one section to another and continuously blocked previously visited areas. Obviously it is always possible that due to plot reasons certain dungeons or segments of the game cannot be explored completely a second time, but in general you will be able to go back to look for missions and loot not found on the first exploration.

Hamaguchi later confirmed that Player levels and skills will not transfer from one game to another. “We announced that the Final Fantasy 7 remake project will be a trilogy and that each chapter will be a standalone game. For this reason, the balancing of each game is done independently and player levels and abilities will not transfer from one game to another”. That said, fans who have played the previous titles will start with some “special bonuses.”

Furthermore, Nomura revealed at what point Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will stop while waiting for the third chapter.