Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it’s one of the big games of early 2024 for PlayStation players, but some are already thinking about what comes next. There will in fact be a third chapter that will conclude the remake trilogy, but exactly At what point in the plot will there be a gap between Rebirth and the next game?
The answer came via the PlayStation Blog where Tetsuya Nomura and other important members of the development team working on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth talked about the new game and the news that awaits us.
Obviously what you will read below can be considered a spoiler. If you don’t want to know at what point in the original game Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will end, don’t continue reading. You have been warned!
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Nomura’s words on the end of the game (spoilers)
Through the Italian PlayStation Blog we can read these words, according to the official translation provided by Sony: “Nomura: We mentioned it on a couple of occasions, but the order in which you can explore the various locations will not be the same as in the original game, and there will be some changes. For example, Wutai, one of the most important locations, will not be part of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth journey and will be possible to visit it in the next chapter. Although there are some changes in the order of the locations, the locations shown in this title extend up to the “Forgotten Capital”, where the most fate awaits you great than Final Fantasy VII.”
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, therefore, will take us up to the Forgotten Capital and we will interrupt them, preparing us for the third remake.
Finally, we would like to point out that the minimum duration of exclusivity for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been indicated.
