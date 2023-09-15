Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it’s one of the big games of early 2024 for PlayStation players, but some are already thinking about what comes next. There will in fact be a third chapter that will conclude the remake trilogy, but exactly At what point in the plot will there be a gap between Rebirth and the next game?

The answer came via the PlayStation Blog where Tetsuya Nomura and other important members of the development team working on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth talked about the new game and the news that awaits us.

Obviously what you will read below can be considered a spoiler. If you don’t want to know at what point in the original game Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will end, don’t continue reading. You have been warned!