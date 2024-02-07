Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will arrive on February 29th and we will be able to discover what narrative innovations this remake brings. The previous game has already deviated from the original in several respects and it seems that Rebirth will not be any different. Nomura, creative director, said he was nervous about the fans' reaction.

The information comes from the Japanese newspaper Automaton and was translated into English by user aitaikimochi. You can see the tweet below.

Here is the translation: “Nomura: When you played FF7 Remake, you probably asked yourself a little doubt: “Most of the scenes are in line with the original, right…?”. So I wanted add an ending that surprises the audience.”

“As for FF7 Rebirth, I really don't know how the public will react. […] What I can say is that the ending will definitely have a rather… different impact compared to the Remake.”

“This time I'm much more nervous about how everyone will react to this ending. However, before we get into spoiler territory, I invite you to play the game to find out for yourself! (laughs)”.

Square Enix previously said the ending would be “ambiguous.”