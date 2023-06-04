Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth could be one of the protagonists who will take turns on the stage of Summer Game Fest 2023 next week, according to a theory, which all in all does not seem far-fetched.

But let’s proceed step by step. As you may have noticed, since yesterday (June 2) Square Enix has started posting comments from developers on Twitter. The first was from Producer Kitase, who reassured players that Rebirth’s development is proceeding according to plan, while the second was released today (June 3), with director Hamaguchi revealing that the game world will be vast and with myriads of stories to tell. Each message is accompanied by the wording “Developer comment number x” indicating the post number.

The idea launched by Genki, a well-known account that shared the latest news from Japan on Twitter, is that a new “numbered” post will be shared every day. If so, the seventh (like Final Fantasy “7”) should arrive onJune 8, 2023, or the same day of the Summer Game Fest 2023, one of the most important events of the gaming summer. Will it be a coincidence?

It makes you think not. Whereas Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, barring unforeseen circumstances, will arrive in stores in the first months of 2024the times are certainly ripe to show a new trailer and reveal unpublished details of the next adventure of Cloud and his companions, and the stage of the show hosted by Geoff Keighley would be the ideal showcase.

On the other hand, it is still a theory, so it is good to take it with a grain of salt so as not to be disappointed if it turns out to be incorrect. In any case, we will find out the truth within a few days.