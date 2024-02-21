Of course, to deal with the matter we will have to talk openly about anticipation in question, so you are warned. If you don't want to know anything, close the news here and move on.

The New York Times ended up in the center of a hornet's nest for having published on the home page what was seen as a big preview on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth . In reality it is on Final Fantasy VII, which is almost thirty years old, but let's not quibble.

The anticipation

The preview isn't about him

The prestigious US newspaper reported a close-up of Aerith, Final Fantasy 7 version, writing in the title: “The shocking death that has devastated gamers for decades.” If it wasn't clear, in the subtitle we can read: “Will they kill Aerith again?”

Here is the homepage with the alleged preview on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Now, it is true that this is a preview of Final Fantasy 7 which could also concern Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (the game should end at that moment, unless the development team has decided otherwise for the fate of the character), but we are talking about a really old game, now counted among the classics of the sector. Would anyone complain if an article talked about Ophelia's death in Hamlet? Furthermore, instead of being happy that a prestigious publication like the New York Times dedicates a front page article dedicated to a video game, do we complain about spoilers?

It must be said that in the past, after the publication of Final Fantasy 7, the Aerith's death it caused such a sensation that it was talked about openly in various magazines, and also, at the dawn of the spread of the internet among the masses, on forums dedicated to video games, without anyone complaining. Indeed, real working groups were formed dedicated to discovering the famous and legendary alternative ending, in which it was said that Aerith survived. Obviously she didn't exist…

Recently, however, the sensitivity on the point has become almost pathological, so much so that for months people have been talking about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth referring to that scene without ever being able to mention it, when everyone knows that it will be one of the central issues of the quality of the remake, that is, fans will be particularly attentive to how that moment was managed to evaluate the entire narrative structure.