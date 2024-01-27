During the most recent Taipei Game ShowSquare Enix showed off a series of snippets of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthwhich were then shared online by Genki, a well-known Twitter account that deals with video games from Japan.
The first video allows you to see the Chocobo racing minigamewhich are basically a karting game complete with tracks and elements to collect to achieve victory against your opponents.
The video, as well as the subsequent ones, is in Japanese and Mandarin Chinese, given the location. We do not have an English translation of what is said, but what is shown is enough to understand the content.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the fights
Below, you will find videos dedicated to a new summoning, Titan, to a combined move between Aerith and Cait Sith and a battle with Yuffie at the center.
Recall that in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth there will be a new attack system, the aforementioned combined hits between two different characters. They were not present in Remake and serve to further expand the battle possibilities and variety of battles, making the choice of characters to bring onto the field more relevant.
Yuffie had already been presented in the Remake DLC, but in Rebirth her combat system has certainly been expanded. Finally, summons are an element that returns from the previous chapter, but in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth there will be new ones.
During the same event, it was said that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is meant to be replayed and will include an original episode.
