During the most recent Taipei Game ShowSquare Enix showed off a series of snippets of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthwhich were then shared online by Genki, a well-known Twitter account that deals with video games from Japan.

The first video allows you to see the Chocobo racing minigamewhich are basically a karting game complete with tracks and elements to collect to achieve victory against your opponents.

The video, as well as the subsequent ones, is in Japanese and Mandarin Chinese, given the location. We do not have an English translation of what is said, but what is shown is enough to understand the content.