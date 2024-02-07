On the occasion of the monographic State of Play dedicated to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth some have been published new images of the game, which include moments of gameplay and artwork. You can find them collected in the gallery below.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth coming soon

Last night's State of Play was a moment of celebration for everyone waiting for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on February 29th. The game will be a PS5 exclusive for three months, then it can be released on other platforms, as revealed during the event.

The images are the corollary of what we saw in the new trailer and show characters we will meet and places we will visit during the adventure.

If you're interested, you can also try the game, as an official demo has just been published, which can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store.

For the rest, we remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second part of the project remake of Final Fantasy VII, the most famous chapter of the series.