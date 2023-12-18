Square Enix released a new image Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to show one of the most talked about moments of the game (let's say the second most talked about). Naturally we have not mentioned it so as not to give any spoilers to those who do not know the original story. If you are one of them and don't want to know anything before the launch, you would do well not to read any further.

The appointment

The original date between Cloud and Barret at Gold Saucer

Rebirth's version of Cloud and Barret's date at Gold Saucer

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will propose the possibility of organizing a date between Barret and Cloud at Gold Saucer, so Square Enix has decided to show the old and new versions of this topical moment.

In the image above we can see the appointment in the times of Final Fantasy VII, while in the image below we can see how it will be in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Of course the new version it will have a completely different direction and will show more than the other.

Square Enix is publishing a lot of promotional material regarding Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, due out on February 29, 2024 as a timed exclusive on PS5. The exclusivity period should expire on May 29, 2024, so after that it is likely that we will also see the PC version arrive, as already happened with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. However, the arrival on Xbox is unlikely.