Final Fantasy 7 Rebirththe second part of the FF7 Remake trilogy, may depart further from the original story, according to a new statement from one of the game’s developers, as the Unknown Entities will not be able to act to keep the timeline unchanged.

Motomu Toriyamaco-director of the game, wrote on the Square Enix blog dedicated to Final Fantasy 7 Remake: “As we read at the end of the game, ‘The unknown journey will continue’, and Cloud and his friends will be on the road for a little while longer. . From here on, the Unknown Entities will not be able to act to maintain the original timeline, so fans can look forward to seeing what kind of future awaits the team. ”

The Unknown Entities, of which you can see an image below, are creatures that appear in Final Fantasy 7 Remake whenever Cloud and the other characters try to do something different than the original game. It is not very clear what their nature is, but they have an important role in the Remake. In the end, however, they seem to lose power.

The Unknown Entities of Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The fact that in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are not present therefore suggests that Cloud and the others will be able to act freely and the original plot will no longer be “forced” by these creatures. This obviously doesn’t mean the narrative will completely change, but the Square Enix team has probably taken a few more liberties.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is not a simple graphically modernized version of the original game, but it is a sort of reimagination that in some way will also take into account what happened in Crisis Core, which came long after the original chapter. Crisis Core is also about to return, remember, with a remaster called Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion.