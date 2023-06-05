Also today Square Enix posted a comment from one of the development team members on Twitter Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This time it’s the turn of co-director Motomu Toriyama, who ensures that it is not necessary to play Final Fantasy 7 Remake to understand the second chapter.

Specifically Toriyama says that the team “made preparations” necessary for even new players to fully enjoy the journey of Cloud and companions in Rebirth.

“No, we’ve made our preparations so that players who didn’t get a chance to play the first game can fully enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth,” reads Toriyama’s post.

Unfortunately, it is not clear what these “preparations” consist of, but we can assume that there will be a classic summary video at the beginning of the game of the events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, perhaps accompanied by text summaries to be read calmly through the internal database of the game.

Among other things, today’s message from the developers is the fourth published in as many days, and therefore the theory according to which “message number 7” will arrive on June 8, the day on which the Summer Game Fest will take place, would seem to gain more and more credibility . In short, at this point there is a good chance that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be one of the protagonists of the event hosted by Geoff Keighley. We’ll see.

From the messages of the last few days, however, we have learned that the development is proceeding according to plan, that the game will offer great freedom and a large world to explore and some small details on the plot.