Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is confirmed most awaited game by readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsuwhile with the release of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince we witnessed the comeback of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, now in second position.

[PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 790 votes [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 488 votes [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 451 votes [PS5] Tekken 8 – 371 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 292 votes [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 270 votes [NSW] Ushiro – 242 votes [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 239 votes [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 228 votes [PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 212 votes

In reality, reading the top 10 with a minimum of attention you realize that in this case too the various slots are occupied by individual versions rather than by the total preferences for a specific title.

This means that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth can actually boast almost the same ratings as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthwhich only confirms the extraordinary popularity of the SEGA franchise at home.