Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is confirmed most awaited game by readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsuwhile with the release of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince we witnessed the comeback of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, now in second position.
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 790 votes
- [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 488 votes
- [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 451 votes
- [PS5] Tekken 8 – 371 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 292 votes
- [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 270 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 242 votes
- [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 239 votes
- [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 228 votes
- [PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 212 votes
In reality, reading the top 10 with a minimum of attention you realize that in this case too the various slots are occupied by individual versions rather than by the total preferences for a specific title.
This means that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth can actually boast almost the same ratings as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthwhich only confirms the extraordinary popularity of the SEGA franchise at home.
The world upside down?
Likewise, the ranking published by Famitsu seems to go against the trend compared to what has been happening for a long time in the Japanese market, with PlayStation titles outselling Nintendo Switch titles.
However, we know that on a sales level the exact opposite happens from week to week, with a sort of monopoly for the hybrid console from the Kyoto house that has been going on for years.
