The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a PS5 copy of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Square Enix’s action RPG is now on sale at -19% off its recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recommended price is €79.99 and the current price is not the lowest reported by Amazon. This version is the international one, with English packaging and the game in Italian. The version with Italian packaging now costs more on Amazon. The product is shipped by Amazon.
What game is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second chapter of the FF7 Remake sagamade by Square Enix. It continues the adventures of the first chapter and takes us into an open game world, with various regions to explore and many activities to complete to maximize our characters.
The combat system evolves that of Remake, adding combo moves between characters and adding new faces to the team. This adventure will conclude with the third chapter, the name of which has not yet been announced.
