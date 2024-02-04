Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it will be available on PS5 from February 29, 2024. Before purchasing it, however, it will be important to read the reviews so you understand exactly what to expect from the game. When can we do it? From the February 22, 2024or seven days before.

The information was shared by Tom Henderson, via Twitter. You can see his message below.

Even more precisely, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth reviews can be submitted online from 3pm on 22 February 2024. We therefore just have to wait for that date to find out all the details on Square Enix's action role-playing game.