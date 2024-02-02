As usual, information arrives in advance regarding the dimensions of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and they are truly remarkable, with almost 150GB of free space required for download and installation of the new chapter of the Square Enix series.

The indication comes from the usual PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter account specialized in datamining information from the PlayStation Store database, therefore decidedly reliable with regards to these matters, even if there may then be variations in the precise numbers.

As reported in a message from a few hours ago, the download size of Final Fantasy Rebirth is 145,250 GB to be precise, regarding the version 1.001.000 of the software, which will probably increase with the arrival of updates and any additional content.