As usual, information arrives in advance regarding the dimensions of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and they are truly remarkable, with almost 150GB of free space required for download and installation of the new chapter of the Square Enix series.
The indication comes from the usual PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter account specialized in datamining information from the PlayStation Store database, therefore decidedly reliable with regards to these matters, even if there may then be variations in the precise numbers.
As reported in a message from a few hours ago, the download size of Final Fantasy Rebirth is 145,250 GB to be precise, regarding the version 1.001.000 of the software, which will probably increase with the arrival of updates and any additional content.
A very big game
Considering the amount of contents expected in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, this is not too surprising: the game is full of cutscenes that usually take up a lot of space, as well as assets that should also present a notable variety of the game world.
Let's remember that the release date of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set for February 29, 2024, so there isn't much left until the arrival of the second part of the remake of Final Fantasy 7, destined to be one of the most important titles arriving in this part of the year.
To find out more, there will be a new State of Play specifically dedicated to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth set for February 6, 2024, i.e. next week, during which we will be able to have various other information on the Square Enix game for PS5.
