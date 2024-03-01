Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth And excellent but inconsistentaccording to the comprehensive technical analysis of Digital Foundry: while recognizing the extraordinary general quality level of the game, the English publication highlighted some problems with the lighting system, textures and frame rate in performance mode.

As you may remember, already at the time of the demo Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth had not completely convinced Digital Foundry, and the full version of the game basically confirmed the doubts expressed in this case by Oliver Mackenzie, who nevertheless had extremely positive words regarding the most successful aspects of the experience.

The intermission sequences, in particular, they really look very beautiful, at times impressivethanks to the improvements made to the character models and a slightly more realistic style adopted for the occasion.

The fights in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are spectacular and the scenarios have a higher density and degree of detail than in Remake, although precisely the ambient lighting system and the shadows tend to lose some piecesespecially when the structures are seen up close.

In addition to some low resolution textures, there is then the question of frame rate: to obtain 60 fps in performance mode, compromises were made in terms of resolution, which is on average equal to only 1152p, and this gives the image a substantially “softer” appearance compared to the aforementioned Remake.

The good news is that all the uncertainties reported by Digital Foundry can eventually be resolved by Square Enix through some updates: we'll see how the situation evolves. Have you read our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?