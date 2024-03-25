The release of Dragon's Dogma 2 concludes a first quarter of 2024 really exciting for gamers (for the industry, however, we draw a veil of mercy), both for quantity and quality of the games releasedso much so that if you wanted to play with your imagination you could already draw up a possible list of candidates for the Game of the Year which wouldn't look out of place too much with those of previous years.

Among other things, it would largely be in the name of Japanese-style productions. Looking at the release calendar, in this hypothetical list we could in fact include games that have received great consensus such as Tekken 8, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. I also mention Dragon's Dogma 2, although the players' verdict will only arrive in the next few weeks, with the hope that the performance problems will be resolved quickly as the controversy, perhaps a little out of hand, over microtransactions is deflating.

And it didn't end here. Those mentioned so far were practically some of the most anticipated games by the press and gamers, but this first quarter was also full of surprises that many did not expect. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which had little enthusiasm when it was announced, turned out to be a high-level metroidvania the likes of which hadn't been seen in a long time. Helldivers 2, then, was a real bolt from the blue and the first great success of Sony's new GaaS-based strategy.

If I wanted, I could also mention games that are a little more niche, but which cannot be omitted from the scope of recognition that should reward the best of the best (and not the “best of the best among the most popular games”), such as Unicorn Overlord by Vanillaware and the addictive rogue-like card game Balatro.