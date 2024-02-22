Digital Foundry has published a preliminary video analysis of the first few hours of gameplay Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth. The non-final verdict definitely speaks of a game pleasing to the eye and a step forward compared to its predecessorbut there are gods visual defects that emerge in some scenarios and it is clear that some current generation technological solutions have not been used. Furthermore, Performance mode still doesn't convince, even in Square Enix's recently updated demo.

But let's go step by step. As you probably know, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth offers the two classic graphics modes Quality and Performance. The second aims for a framerate of 60 fps, while the first does not go beyond 30 fps, but boasts a higher resolution. The good news is that both modes succeed hit the framerate target on most occasions and obvious drops occur only in sporadic cases, usually the most intense combat sequences and in some specific locations such as Nibelheim (in this sense we reiterate that Digital Foundry has not yet tested the game from start to finish, so there may be some problem areas from a performance point of view, however unlikely). However, the absence of motion blur is reported, which in the 30 fps mode could have made camera movements more fluid.

There Performance mode of the full game unfortunately presents the same problems noted in the demo, i.e. an image that is far too blurry and soft despite the native resolution being around 1152p. The demo received an update yesterday to resolve this problem (which will probably also be applied to the final game) but the result is not perfect: the image is certainly sharper now, but the pixelation effect remains clearly visible on the screen.