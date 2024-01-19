Friday, January 19, 2024
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: director Hamaguchi answers 129 questions about the game in a video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2024
in Gaming
0
As part of its coverage dedicated to Final Fantasy 7 RebirthGame Informer published an interesting video in which the game director Naoki Hamaguchi responds to the beauty of 129 point blank questions on the new adventure of Cloud and partners.

Clearly not all the questions are interesting or relevant to the game, for example, some concern Hamaguchi's tastes in various fields, while others deal with information already reported in previous interviews, such as the different but very important role that Zack will have in the events of the game.

There are also some that are a bit jokey or off-topic, such as “how does Red XIII ride a Chocobo?”, “which Super Smash Bros. character would Cloud get along best with?”

In any case, it is a very interesting vision while waiting for the launch of the game. Of course, some of the questions include spoilers on the events of the previous chapter, so avoid watching it if you haven't played it yet.

