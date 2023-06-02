Good news for the many fans waiting for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: according to what was declared by the producer Yoshinori Kitase, development is proceeding according to plan and the team is currently working to establish one exit date official.

Announced with a trailer exactly one year ago, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second part of the remake of the classic from Square Enix, and currently the launch period of the game is scheduled for next winter.

As reported in recent months, the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has simplified the development of Rebirth, and it is for this reason that the work on the second part of the remake went ahead quickly and without problems.

Beyond the purely technical aspect and the implications relating to the gameplay, with for example the desire expressed by Square Enix to overcome the combat system with FF12’s Gambit, it will be interesting to understand where the authors will end up on the narrative front after the events of the first part.