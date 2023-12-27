Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of all of 2024, with many fans around the world who can't wait to discover the continuation of the remakes made by Square Enix. While we wait for the game to debut in stores, we offer you the Aerith cosplay signed by denzhly.

We've now seen plenty of cosplays of Final Fantasy 7 characters. After all, we are talking about one of the main protagonists of Square Enix's popular seventh final fantasy as well as one of the best known in the gaming field. She is apparently a good-hearted, jovial girl, but she is monitored by the Turks of the megacorporation Shinra because of a secret that has great importance in the unfolding of the narrative.

As we can see in the shot below, the cosplay created by Denzhy is inspired by the version of the character seen in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, with the costume represented by a long white dress under a bright red jacket. The result is certainly excellent and faithful to its video game counterpart.