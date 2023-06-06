Square Enix continues to publish advertising tweets dedicated to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, through which he reveals some small details about the game. With the comment number five of June 6 we talk about new characters and new ways to cooperate with them. Also, according to one user, the Japanese version of these messages hides a secret.

But let’s go in order. The message number five asks the question, “Has the battle system changed since Final Fantasy 7 Remake?”. The answer is: “In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth new allies will join the battle and you will be able to cooperate with each party member even more closely than in the past.” The words are from Teruki Endo, Battle Director of the game.

As in previous messages, it is about quite a general statement which doesn’t tell us much. We could already assume that other characters would join Cloud’s team in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and these new ways to “cooperate” could be anything, even simply limited attack moves combined between characters, not real new mechanics of game.

According to the user aitaikimochiHowever, there are secrets hidden in plain sight in Square Enix’s messages. As you can see, the text has some parts highlighted in green. In the Japanese version, reading only these parts, the words form concepts that, according to the aforementioned user, are easily linked to Zack (Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core character who should appear in Rebirth).

According to aitaikimochi, the green kanji speak of “correcting time” (understood as a timeline), “excessive freedom”, “the places of destiny”, “prepare yourself” and finally “friends work together to fight”. It must be said that these are somewhat generic phrases that are linked to Zack, but they also make perfect sense in reference to the game in general. One thing is certain, in English the parts in green do not have the same meaning and indeed in some cases they are used badly. Hard to tell if it’s just a translation limitation or a lack of context from the western team.

Beyond these speculations, it is plausible that there are still a couple of messages coming from Square Enix, before the Summer Game Fest. Is it possible that the game will receive a trailer during this show?