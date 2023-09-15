Square Enix has revealed the rich Collector’s Edition Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthwhich we are certain will end up on the shelves of the most die-hard fans of the series.
The announcement arrived in conjunction with the new spectacular trailer which reveals the release date of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PS5 and begins pre-orders of the new adventure by Cloud and co. You can admire it in the image below.
Contents and price of the Collector’s Edition
As we can see this edition includes a 48cm high statuette of Sephiroth armed with Masamune posing on top of a burning rock pillar, as well as a physical copy of the game with a reversible cover, an exclusive steelbook that immortalizes an iconic scene starring Cloud and Zack, the mini-soundtrack on CD and the official artbook . A series of extra digital contents are also added:
- Moogle Trio Summoning Materia (DLC)
- Magic Pot Summoning Materia (DLC)
- Accessory: Reclaimant Choker (DLC)
- Armor: Orchid Bracelet (DLC)
- Armor: Midgar Bangle Mk. II (DLC)
The price of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Collector’s Edition? At the moment there is no trace of this edition on the company’s official store or at other retailers in Europe. However, the American division of the Square Enix Store indicates a price of 349.99 dollars, which barring surprises will be converted 1:1 into euros, i.e. 349 euros.
