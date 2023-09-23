Be careful, because from here on we will give what could be considered by many as a anticipation about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In reality, this is official public information, but we know how sensitive some people are to the topic, so be careful and, if you don’t want to know anything, close the news.

In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth The protagonist Cloud Strife can have a appointment even with a man. Director Naoki Hamaguchi revealed it in an interview with the Japanese magazine GameSpark, with which he spoke about some of the new features that we will be able to see.

A redone scene

Love will be without borders in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hamaguchi explained that G.’s sceneold Saucer has been repurposed. It is there that Cloud will also be able to choose a man (it could be more than one, in reality, but the information has not been revealed) to have a date.

Who will be the lucky ones? Hamaguchi he didn’t want to answer this question, so as not to give any spoilers about the story. She only explained that: “it won’t just be people of the opposite sex.”

According to what Hamaguchi revealed, the Gold Saucer sequence could be expanded compared to the original one. Moreover, it was announced that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will have one hundred hours of content, so it is natural that many of the game sequences have been lengthened, as also happened in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Fans seem to have reacted well to the news, with many hoping to bring Barrett to the appointment. However, Vincent and Cid are also very strong in popular preferences.

To find out everything about the game and Cloud’s appointments we just have to wait until February 29, 2024, when Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available exclusively for PS5.