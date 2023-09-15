Square Enix announced that those who played the Final Fantasy 7 Remake they will be able to redeem gods special bonuses inside Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthwhich will be awarded if the game detects saves from the previous chapter.

As explained on the Square Enix Store the bonuses in question are two Matters of Invocation, one to deploy Leviathan in battle and the other for Ramuh, which you will receive based on what save data you have. You will get the first with those of Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PS5 or PS4, while that of Leviathan with those of Episode INTERmission, the extra adventure with Yuffie available only on PS5.