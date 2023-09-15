Square Enix announced that those who played the Final Fantasy 7 Remake they will be able to redeem gods special bonuses inside Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthwhich will be awarded if the game detects saves from the previous chapter.
As explained on the Square Enix Store the bonuses in question are two Matters of Invocation, one to deploy Leviathan in battle and the other for Ramuh, which you will receive based on what save data you have. You will get the first with those of Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PS5 or PS4, while that of Leviathan with those of Episode INTERmission, the extra adventure with Yuffie available only on PS5.
You will not be able to transfer anything into Rebirth
It is worth pointing out that these are the only advantages you will get in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth if you have played the previous chapter. As explained by director Naoki Hamaguchi, the FF remakes, despite being part of a trilogy, are balanced as stand-alone games and for this reason it is not possible to transfer the levels and abilities of the characters, objects, subjects and so on, into so as not to give the player an advantage that is too important right from the initial stages of the adventure.
We remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available as a temporary exclusive for PS5 starting from February 29, 2024. Square Enix has started pre-orders and revealed the Deluxe editions and a rich Collector’s Edition.
