Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth he recorded some excellent results sales data in Germany, proving to be the title with the best debut of 2024. Of course, the year is still long, but we are still talking about the second largest European market, behind only the English one, therefore definitely relevant.

Incidentally, the latest effort by Square Enix occupied the first two positions in the PS5 ranking, with the Standard and Deluxe editions.

As for Xbox, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is first, while Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is second. GTA V remains the best-selling on PS4 and Xbox One, followed by It Takes Two and Burnout Paradise Remastered. The first in the ranking on Nintendo Switch is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, while on PC it is Farming Simulator 22.