So let's see it list of the votes deriving from the reviews present in issue 396 of Edge, released recently:

The new issue of the famous British magazine is out Edge and, as per tradition, we report i grades assigned in this edition, which sees in particular shine Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Unicorn Overlord While heavily criticizes Foamstars and other titles.

From one extreme to the other

Foamstars receives another clear blow

The 9th in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is especially important because it is the highest rating given by the magazine to a main chapter of the series since Final Fantasy 12, but it is also notable that the same vote was also given to Unicorn Overlord, which confirms itself as a great title.

Beyond Helldivers 2 and Inkulinati, both awarded with “8”, there are many shortcomings in this issue, but none of them are as serious as the one awarded to Foamstars. Square Enix's live service multiplayer seems to be a notable hole in the water and the “3” achieved on the Edge pages confirms the sensation.

For the rest there are three other insufficiencies with the “5” assigned to Skull and Bones, Penny's Big Breakaway and Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior.