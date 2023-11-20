Both titles will be playable at stands of the company, but what can we expect to see?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth And Foamstars they will be at Jump Festa 2024. Square Enix announced it by opening its official website of the event where the two games appear together with Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

What to expect?

Foamstars may be better than public perception dictates

Square Enix has explained that there will be two demos of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which as you know is the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as well as the second part of the related trilogy. The first demo is titled “Fated Beginnings: Sephiroth & Cloud”, in which we will see the two characters mentioned together in Nibelheim. The second demo is titled “The World of Rebirth: Junon” and will allow players to explore the Junon area while guiding the game’s main characters.

Visitors to Jump Festa 2024, which will take place at Makuhari Messe on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 December 2023, will also be able to photograph with a 160cm long replica of the Buster Sword. Those interested in Foamstars will also have a place to take photos.

There will also be a demo and photo station for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. You can then play and take a photo with King Slime and the Golden Slime.

Ahead of the event, Square Enix promised to share more information.