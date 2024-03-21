Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth updates to address all the problems that were reported in the first weeks of sale of the title: a large portion of the upcoming changes are dedicated to the graphics of the title, but it's not just about that.

Let's go and see together all the changes present in the patch arriving:

Fixed typos and omissions in some text.

Fixed a bug that occurred on the map under certain conditions when controlling a character.

Fixed a bug in battle where Red XIII's abilities “Lunatic High” and “Watcher's Spirit” could be easily canceled.

Fixed a bug in battle where enemies would stop moving under certain conditions.

Fixed a progression bug that occurred during missions under certain conditions.

The reverse camera setting is now applied when controlling a Gliding Chocobo.

The reverse camera setting is now applied to the precision minigame camera.

Improved driving support while climbing the ivy in the “Mythril Mine” location.

Added difficulty settings to the customization screens for the “Fort Condor” and “Gears and Gambits” minigames.

As regards the graphic aspect: the update will improve the discussed situation of the “performance” mode (60 fps) and will introduce some image sharpness and softness filters to improve the overall look of the game.

If you haven't already done so, you can read on our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at this link.



