We're now just a few weeks away from the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and therefore players will be able to take on the role of Cloud and his companions again and discover how the story will continue, but above all how much and how it will differ from that of the original version. In particular, what will be the fate of “that” character? While we wait, let's see what is very successful Aerith cosplay signed by lena_cosplayer.

Aerith doesn't need much introduction, as she is one of the most important characters in Final Fantasy 7. Apparently a jovial girl with a good heart, this humble flower girl from Midgar will cross her destiny with that of Cloud almost by chance, but soon we will discover that she is unwillingly involved in the plans of the megacorporation Shinra.