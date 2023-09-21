IGN made a cute video comparison between Final Fantasy 7 Rebirththe second part of the remake coming to PS5, andoriginal Final Fantasy VIIreleased on the first PlayStation in 1997.

It is clear that the term has never been used more than in this case remake takes on a profound meaning, given that the developers at Square Enix have gone from raster graphics with chibi characters to today’s realistic and detailed models, which also interact in a slightly different way.

Furthermore, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will require 150 GB of free space on PS5 with its two discs: a still unprecedented event for the Sony flagship, which seems to suggest an experience of frightening proportions.