The new trailer Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth published by Square Enix sums up the story so far, retracing the events narrated in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It goes without saying that if you haven’t played the first part of the remake you should avoid the video.

Released on February 29th exclusively on PS5, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will pick up the narrative exactly where we left it, carrying forward the reinterpretation of the classic jRPG and introducing some inevitable changes.

Far be it from us to tell you anything, but you will certainly remember the arrival of Cloud Strife with the members of AVALANCHE, the attack on the Shinra reactor and the vicissitudes that the team had to face, as well as the mystery linked to the relationship between the protagonist and the disturbing Sephiroth.