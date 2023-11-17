The new trailer Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth published by Square Enix sums up the story so far, retracing the events narrated in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It goes without saying that if you haven’t played the first part of the remake you should avoid the video.
Released on February 29th exclusively on PS5, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will pick up the narrative exactly where we left it, carrying forward the reinterpretation of the classic jRPG and introducing some inevitable changes.
Far be it from us to tell you anything, but you will certainly remember the arrival of Cloud Strife with the members of AVALANCHE, the attack on the Shinra reactor and the vicissitudes that the team had to face, as well as the mystery linked to the relationship between the protagonist and the disturbing Sephiroth.
And yet it moves
The relationship between Square Enix and PlayStation has consolidated over the decades and is still expressed today exclusive collaborationslike the one we will see at the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, or that we have already observed with the first part of the remake at the time of its publication on PS4 and PS5.
However, it seems that something is changing, if we consider that Microsoft managed to obtain the arrival of Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox and there is talk of further Square Enix productions that could land on the Redmond company’s platform in the future.
