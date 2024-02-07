IGN posted a long video with the full demo Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthofficially launched during the State of Play broadcast a few hours ago and downloadable for free from the PlayStation Store.

As suggested by a leaker, the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo is set in Nibelheim and represents the initial phase of the campaign of this second part of the remake of the classic Square Enix, which promises to be substantial.

Precisely because of the characteristics of the demo, it will be possible maintain progress made in the game and transport them to the full version, where you decide to purchase it, so as not to have to repeat this section.