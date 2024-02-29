Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the protagonist of a gameplay videos published by IGN, which contains the first eight minutes of the game's campaign, available starting today exclusively on PS5.

These are undoubtedly truly exciting sequences, which highlight once again some of the most important narrative differences between the remake of the Square Enix classic and the original version.

Solutions which, in combination with many other advantages of the experience, have certainly contributed to making Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth the second game in the series with the highest average rating ever: a great result for the Japanese publisher.