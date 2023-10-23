New ones have arrived from the Thailand Game Show 2023 gameplay sequences Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthin particular dedicated to secondary activities and mini-games.

During the event, last month’s gameplay trailer and some previously seen scenes were re-presented. There is also no shortage of new sequences, mostly dedicated to secondary missions, extra activities and mini-games.

In particular in the final minutes of the video we can see Cloud struggling with a colorful and lively one race between Chocoboscomplete with jumps, power-ups and drifts in some ways reminiscent of kart games like Mario Kart.

Not only that, they also return motorcycle crashes from the previous episode, this time offered as a mini-game with scores. Other extra activities also include the Queen’s Blood card game, the possibility of customizing our Chocobo or playing the piano.