New ones have arrived from the Thailand Game Show 2023 gameplay sequences Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthin particular dedicated to secondary activities and mini-games.
During the event, last month’s gameplay trailer and some previously seen scenes were re-presented. There is also no shortage of new sequences, mostly dedicated to secondary missions, extra activities and mini-games.
In particular in the final minutes of the video we can see Cloud struggling with a colorful and lively one race between Chocoboscomplete with jumps, power-ups and drifts in some ways reminiscent of kart games like Mario Kart.
Not only that, they also return motorcycle crashes from the previous episode, this time offered as a mini-game with scores. Other extra activities also include the Queen’s Blood card game, the possibility of customizing our Chocobo or playing the piano.
Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth arrives next year
Before leaving you, we remind you that Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth will be available exclusively for PS5 starting from February 29, 2023.
As the release approaches, Square Enix has shared more details on the continuation of the adventures of Cloud and co. For example, in recent days we discovered that the Numen will return to the game and that synergistic attacks have been created for all combinations of characters.
