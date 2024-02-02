Some reports seem to point to the possibility of one demo publish of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth imminent, which could be made available as early as next weekperhaps in conjunction with PlayStation's State of Play on the game in question.
The information comes, once again, from PlayStation Game Size, the Twitter account generally considered reliable as it draws information directly from the PlayStation Store database, so there is usually a notable degree of veracity in the information reported.
As we see in the message above, account special in-game itemor the “Kupo Charm – Survival Set”.
Available with State of Play on February 6th?
This specific information seems to make the question more realistic, given that the database also shows the presence of this object connected to the demo, which could add consistency to the idea of a trial version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
On the other hand, Square Enix is a company that often relies on the publication of demos before the release of its games, as we have seen more recently with Final Fantasy 16, which received a notable positive boost from the release of test, which impressed the players well.
It is therefore probable that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will also have its demo and this could arrive soon, as early as next week: the idea is that it can be made available during the State of Play of February 6th dedicated to the game, in fact an ideal opportunity for a demo launch, also considering that the release date of the full version is now not far away, set for February 29th 2024.
