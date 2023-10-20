Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will revive the myth buggy of the original Final Fantasy 7, or rather the particular SUV-type vehicle that could be used as a means of transport within the game world map, but in the remake it will present itself with a decidedly different appearance, as we can see in comparison between images.

Square Enix has shared in particular an image taken from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth which shows the game’s new buggy a little more clearly, comparing it with a screenshot from the original Final Fantasy 7 focused on the same subject, placed in a similar position .

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the new buggy

The differences they are quite evident, as you can see from the images on this page.

Beyond the fact that the shot is very different in the new game, much closer and substantially in third person compared to the top view that characterized the movement phases in the map of the original, it is clear how the vehicle has undergone a notable redesign.