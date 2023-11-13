Square Enix has released a new short gameplay clips Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthwhich reveals that in this new adventure Cloud and his partners will also be able to swimmaking it easier to explore the game world.

As we can see in the movie Cloud, Aerith and Red-XIII cross a river, actually swimming. A novelty absent in the original (where water basically represents a barrier to exploration) and which opens the doors to new options for exploration. However, it is not clear from the clip whether it will be possible to dive underwater or not, which would open the door to further opportunities.