Square Enix has released a new short gameplay clips Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthwhich reveals that in this new adventure Cloud and his partners will also be able to swimmaking it easier to explore the game world.
As we can see in the movie Cloud, Aerith and Red-XIII cross a river, actually swimming. A novelty absent in the original (where water basically represents a barrier to exploration) and which opens the doors to new options for exploration. However, it is not clear from the clip whether it will be possible to dive underwater or not, which would open the door to further opportunities.
The latest news on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Over the weekend, some interesting news arrived thanks to some interviews and tests from the recent Paris Games Week 2023. For example, we discovered that in the game we will be able to customize Cloud and company through a series of unlockable costumes and that two 4K graphics modes will be available or 60 fps.
For the rest we just have to wait, fortunately not long. In fact, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available exclusively for PS5 starting from February 29, 2024.
