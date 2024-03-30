The bug in question appears to have been introduced with patch 1.020 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on March 20 and would prevent you from completing a secondary mission, which is precisely necessary to obtain the Platinum trophy. More specifically, it's called the “Can't Stop, Won't Stop” assignment which requires you to get a very high score with the G-Bike simulator (find an example in the video below), which however is not recorded correctly, thus preventing the quest from being successfully completed.

According to what reported by Kotaku, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth he is currently suffering from a bugs which would prevent players (it is not clear whether all or only in a limited number of cases) from obtaining the coveted Platinum trophy on PS5.

A possible solution, but only for those who own a physical copy

If you too have had this problem and are waiting for a corrective patch from Square Enix, you can try a DIY fixbut which unfortunately is only valid for those who own a physical copy of the game.

All you have to do is uninstall the game from your PS5, disconnect the console from the network and reinstall it. Once done, just start the title, load the save and get the necessary score in the G-Bike simulator. Obviously, once the mission is completed you can easily re-download patch 1.020.

As mentioned, this method does not apply to those who own the digital version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, given that at the time of download the game is already updated to the latest version. In their case it will be necessary to wait for an official solution from Square Enix.