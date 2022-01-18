During a online conference of the Italian Senate a bizarre curtain was staged on the “Transparent Public Administration”, given that the meeting on Zoom was interrupted from a Final Fantasy 7 porn video, evidently as a result of a break-in by external users.

“After half an hour from the start, at about 3.30 pm, some people, who entered the meeting with probably fake names, shared the screen,” he said. Maria Laura Mantovani according to ANSA, senator of the 5 Star Movement, “And for less than a minute we saw sex scenes between a man and a woman in a stylized form and without faces, it was probably a manga or a cartoon”.

Apparently, it was a hentai video based on Final Fantasy 7, starring the inevitable Tifa Lockhart, according to what was reported by some sources. A scene certainly not suited to a conference on transparent Public Administration, although there were probably too many transparencies.

To increase the embarrassment of the situation, the Nobel Prize in Physics Giorgio Parisi, special guest for the event and whose intervention was scheduled shortly after Tifa’s performances, when the conference continued for three hours after the particular red light “blitz”.

The video clip lasted about half a minute, but it must have been the longest half minute ever experienced by the conference organizers: Mantovani realized only after a few moments what was happening, and only after interminable seconds the video was interrupted (with the audio going on for a while longer). The video was also broadcast at the same time through Senato TV, the line transmitted directly from the halls of Palazzo Madama.

It is not yet clear how this happened, but according to Mantovani it would have been a raid by unknown individuals who entered the Zoom meeting using fake names and sending the video in question. Mantovani, meanwhile, presented a report to the Postal Police.