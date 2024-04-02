













Final Fantasy 7: Nobuo Uematsu wants to return to compose the third part of the remake









A very special meeting took place on the Square Enix music channel between the composer Nobuo Umetasudirector Tetsuya Nomura and Kazushige Nojima to talk about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

During this talk, several topics were discussed, among them, the possibility that Tetsuya Nomura completely return to Square Enix to write the music for the third part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

It is worth noting that this request came from Tetsuya Nomurawho would love to have Uematsu back composing the music for the third part of this remake that has amazed everyone and everyone.

It must be remembered that Uematsu composed the music for the first 9 games in this series. and that in 2004 he left Square Enix to work independently, taking the music of Blue Dragon, The Last Odyssey and Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

Now, it is worth noting that the music used for FF7 Remake and Rebirth It is based on the Nobuo Uematsu composed at the time, only now it has new arrangements and adjustments.

The possibility of this musician returning – momentarily – to the company where he gained fame does not sound bad at all. Now, this is a simple agreement between gentlemen, nothing is signed and only time will tell if this relationship is formalized.

Source: Square Enix Music Channel

We also recommend: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches documentaries about its development

Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth come out on PC?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth It is now available on PS5 and, as you surely already know, it is a temporary exclusive, but how much? Well, it's certainly short, so this game could come out on other platforms as well.

So When is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth coming out on PC? At this time there is no answer as such, especially since development for this platform has not been announced. For example, FFXVI will come out on the PC, but the aforementioned installment does not even have any kind of rumor that supports its production in the Master Race.

It doesn't sound crazy that this exclusive installment comes out on PC, especially since the previous game – FF7 Remake – also came out on this platform. It's just a matter of the eventual announcement being made.

Would you like FF7 Rebirth to come out on PC? Don't stop following the conversation on our Discord and don't miss our news at Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)