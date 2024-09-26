We return once again to the atmospheres of the ever-present Final Fantasy 7definitely on the Remake/Rebirth front, to check this out Tifa cosplay on behalf of the excellent Miruqiwho also in this case comes out with a perfect incarnation of the character.
The subject in question is a favorite among cosplayers all over the world and we have seen many convincing interpretations, but this Tifa amazes, in any case, for the remarkable fidelity with which she is impersonated by the model, who manages to give life to one of the cosplays closest to the original character that have been seen recently.
The Tifa of Miruqi
The costume It appears extremely well-finished in every detail, taking into consideration every single decorative element and even the most complex elements such as the armored gloves and the leather skirt with a peculiar design, as well as the suspenders and all the characteristics of Tifa’s particular design.
Miruqi asks us, in her message accompanying the photos, whether the hairstyle with hair pulled up or left down is preferable, but honestly the choice is difficult: in any case, Tifa’s interpretation is truly perfect.
