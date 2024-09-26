We return once again to the atmospheres of the ever-present Final Fantasy 7definitely on the Remake/Rebirth front, to check this out Tifa cosplay on behalf of the excellent Miruqiwho also in this case comes out with a perfect incarnation of the character.

The subject in question is a favorite among cosplayers all over the world and we have seen many convincing interpretations, but this Tifa amazes, in any case, for the remarkable fidelity with which she is impersonated by the model, who manages to give life to one of the cosplays closest to the original character that have been seen recently.