With the arrival of a new weekend, tell us, what will you be playing this weekend with your gaming PCs and consoles? Will you recover any titles?
The beginning of January is probably one of the slowest periods in terms of video game releases, but for gamers it could be one of the best times to be able to catch up on some video games left behind during the intense final months of the previous year. The same is for this beginning of 2024, so tell us: what will you play this weekend of January 6, 2024?
View the scarcity of top-level releases capable of attracting a large number of players, it's difficult for us to guess which games will be your favorites this weekend. Christmas offers will probably have filled your backlog with games obtained at low prices or perhaps you are preparing for the arrival of the first big titles of the year.
Like a Dragon: is it time to recover the saga?
With Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth set to arrive on January 26, it might be a good time to catch up on Yakuza Like a Dragon and catch up on the saga. Or someone took advantage of the PS Store discounts and decided to buy the entire Yakuza saga, from 0 to Gaiden (Yakuza numbering is… particular). The writer is doing it, but he really doesn't think he will be able to do it in time for the end of the month!
Final Fantasy 7 Remake: waiting for rebirth
Another possible recovery is Final Fantasy 7 Remake, in time for Rebirth's arrival at the end of February. In this case there is also the interesting proposal from Square Enix and Sony which, with the pre-purchase of the new game in digital format on the PS Store, gives immediate access to the Remake in the Intergrade version, i.e. with DLC included.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake can be completed in a few dozen hours and it is a much more affordable goal considering the time available to you.
A final possibility is that you are simply playing one of the many games offered at a discount during this period. So tell us what will you play this weekend of January 6, 2024?
