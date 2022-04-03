Cheer is definitely one of the most beloved female characters of Final Fantasy 7, including remake. Let’s see it relive in this cosplay of kaddicosplay, which hits really hard, whether you are a fan of the character or not.

Tifa is one of the main characters of Final Fantasy 7. Childhood friend of the protagonist, Cloud, will support him throughout the adventure, developing a very special relationship with him. Strong and determined, she is an excellent fighter, capable of knocking out any enemy with her fists.

The cosplay of kaddicosplay fully captures the spirit of the character, representing her in her most combative and determined guise. The work done on the costume is simply perfect, both in the model, both in the hairstyle and in the accessories, reproduced with great care and worn with great class by the cosplayer.

In short, we are faced with an excellent Tifa, who honors the original character both from a formal and a performative point of view.