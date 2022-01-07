Since the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC, modders have been hard at work playing around.

Now one fan has recreated the game with the classic fixed camera of the original PS1.

So far it’s just a proof of concept rather than a full mod, but the video creation from Final FanTV shows what the original might look like with the graphics of the remake.

In particular, it shows how remarkably faithful the remake is and includes a side-by-side comparison. With a zoomed out camera, it’s clear how the layouts of environments are often near identical.

FF7R with Classic FF7 Camera! I hope you’re as giddy watching it as I was making it! I loved seeing that nostalgic camera with the modern graphics of Remake! Share and let the modding community know you want this!https://t.co/MjTFNyAHIQ pic.twitter.com/TBvCIST6Ag – Final FanTV (@FinalFanTV) January 4, 2022

The creator has also edited the video to recreate battles with a side-on perspective to reflect the original’s turn-based gameplay.

The video only runs through the opening bombing mission, so for now we’ll have to imagine what the rest of the game might look like in this style.

You can watch the full video below.

In the meantime, modders are having plenty of fun with Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC

i should never have been allowed mods for final fantasy 7 remake pic.twitter.com/ue53cK7dON – hannah? (@louiseyhannah) January 3, 2022

