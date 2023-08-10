78% of players also declared themselves completely sure they wanted to play the full version of Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis . Players praised the graphics quality, fidelity to the world of Final Fantasy 7, the music, but criticized the unreadable graphical interface and the limited number of resources that make playing uninteresting.

Additionally, Square Enix also announced the Poll Results conducted after the beta test phase held in June. Overall, Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis was well received with 87% of players rating the overall experience a 4/5 or 5/5.

Square Enix has announced the release date of Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis : and the September 7, 2023 . The game will be available via Android and iOS mobile devices on Google Play and the App Store. Pre-registration is available on both platforms now: just reach this address .

Square Enix’s response to criticism of Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis will have a mixed graphic style that blends chibi and realism

Square Enix said the following: “First, we will improve the lack of materials tonics, removing the limit on the number of times stamina tonics can be used, so players can enjoy the game more easily. The type and amount of materials required for the various types of growth will also change based on feedback received.”

“As for the “lack of playable content”, the storyline in particular was not that extensive in the CBT version, and we plan to make improvements to the storyline and content in the version to be released. The published version will have much more contentincluding those related to the story, and we hope you’re excited to play it.”

“We are working on fixing the issues we identified before releasing the game. We will continue to work ea perfect this game which all of you have been eagerly waiting for and we hope you will enjoy playing it once it is released.”

He then confirms that the team is working on some technical issues and bugs that emerged in the trial version, which will be fixed in time for the official release of the game.

Finally, here is a gameplay video focused on fighting.