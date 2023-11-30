The announcement was in the air and has finally arrived: Square Enix has revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis will debut on PC via Steam The December 7, 2023.

Launched on mobile devices last September, Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is a Free-to-play RPG which collects the numerous stories of the games that make up the saga of the seventh chapter of the series, therefore including the original game, the prequel Crisis Core and much more, including unpublished moments and which delve into some aspects of characters and lore.

As explained in our review of Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, despite an interesting operation that could appeal to many fans of the epic of Cloud and his companions, unfortunately the pace of the narrative is hindered by the progression system, which includes up to too much gacha and farming mechanics.