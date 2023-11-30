The announcement was in the air and has finally arrived: Square Enix has revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis will debut on PC via Steam The December 7, 2023.
Launched on mobile devices last September, Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is a Free-to-play RPG which collects the numerous stories of the games that make up the saga of the seventh chapter of the series, therefore including the original game, the prequel Crisis Core and much more, including unpublished moments and which delve into some aspects of characters and lore.
As explained in our review of Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, despite an interesting operation that could appeal to many fans of the epic of Cloud and his companions, unfortunately the pace of the narrative is hindered by the progression system, which includes up to too much gacha and farming mechanics.
Bonuses for new players
Square Enix previously revealed that new players of Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis will receive a set of bonus for the first log-inwhich include 3,000 Blue Crystals (premium currency to obtain various useful resources), a ticket to obtain a guaranteed 5-star weapon, 30 Draw Tickets and various rare and useful items to start the game in the best way.
The minimum and recommended system requirements have also been revealed, which are certainly affordable even for configurations that are several years old given the mobile nature of the title.
#Final #Fantasy #Crisis #release #date #announced #Steam