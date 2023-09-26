At the moment all we know is that the game is in development in this version and that will share data with the mobile version . In fact, we remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is already accessible via mobile for iOS and Android.

Square Enix – publisher – and Applibot – developer – have announced that Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis And also in development for PC (specifically for Steam). The confirmation came via the game’s X account, as you can see below.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, our review

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis offers multiple graphic styles

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is a collection of the entire FF7 saga that includes all the stories of the various games published over the many years. However, not everything is available immediately, but the contents will be introduced gradually over time.

We have already reviewed what is available at the moment and unfortunately our response was not positive: “Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis does not represent a missed opportunity due to its nature as a gacha game, but due to the fragmented and anachronistic execution that outlines the entire structure. The menus and confusing interfaces in which most of the experience takes place lead the element of monetization to prevail over those of the game and the story, embroidering an intrinsically passive combat system on a long series of repetitive activities. The extraordinary strength of the original material – designed, animated and set to music with great care – comes to shine in the context of the unpublished events that enrich the narrative of the compilation; but instead of elevating the production as a whole, this element ends up making us regret what could have been, leaving room for strong doubts about what could become once we run out of stories to tell.”