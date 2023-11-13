Just over two months after the launch at the beginning of September Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis has reached altitude seven million downloads on mobile devices iOS and Android.

Confirmation came via a post on X | Twitter of the game’s official account, where Square Enix also announced that to thank the players will give away 1,000 Blue Crystals to all, a very useful and necessary premium currency for obtaining various useful resources.

We are talking about certainly good numbers and which are certainly destined to rise once the PC version of Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, recently confirmed by Square Enix and currently in development, is also available.