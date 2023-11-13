Just over two months after the launch at the beginning of September Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis has reached altitude seven million downloads on mobile devices iOS and Android.
Confirmation came via a post on X | Twitter of the game’s official account, where Square Enix also announced that to thank the players will give away 1,000 Blue Crystals to all, a very useful and necessary premium currency for obtaining various useful resources.
We are talking about certainly good numbers and which are certainly destined to rise once the PC version of Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, recently confirmed by Square Enix and currently in development, is also available.
A gacha game that revives and expands the Final Fantasy 7 universe
For those who don’t know, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is a role-playing game free-to-play which collects the story of the numerous games that make up the entire saga of the seventh chapter of the series, which are told in the form of episodes.
The game includes various activities, such as daily quests, Summon Quests, dungeons and co-op battles, limited-time events and story missions, which sometimes reveal some backstory or delve into certain themes, such as Cloud’s journey to Midgar or the relationship between Aerith and her mother.
As explained in our review of Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, we were not impressed by this gacha game, due to an overly fragmented story, repetitive and overly simple missions, the presence of numerous and intrusive mechanics related to microtransactions.
