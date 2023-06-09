On the occasion of the Summer Game Fest 2023, Square Enix has released a new trailer Of Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis to announce the opening of pre-registrations of the game on iOS and Android.

The video is also a great way to see the game in action, which is presented as a mix of the various titles dedicated to Final Fantasy VII. Many well-known characters visible in the movie, including cloudSephiroth, Tifa, Aerith and more.

Just to mention that Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis will be a free to play with microtransactions.

Presented by Geoff Keighley, the Summer Game Fest 2023 is the main event to discover the new video games that will arrive in the short and medium term. For many, it has taken the place of E3, considering when it takes place and other factors. Many important presences this year, including exclusive gameplay videos, world premieres and other first-rate material.