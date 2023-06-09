On the occasion of the Summer Game Fest 2023 Square Enix is ​​back to show Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, awaited mobile project that should in a sense bring together all the games related to Final Fantasy VII. In addition to the trailer, he also released some Imageswhich you can see below:

As you can see, the images reaffirm the multiple nature of Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, which appears to be a great celebration of the most beloved Final Fantasy universe ever.

Basically Square Enix has taken Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII and compressed them into one title, which will be updated with great regularity. It is not yet clear what it will be monetization system, which in these cases makes all the difference in the world. Currently you can pre-register to participate in the beta.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is in development for iOS and Android systems.